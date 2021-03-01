Lovetta M "Bea" White

October 6, 1941 - February 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lovetta "Bea" M. White, 79, passed away at her home on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born October 6, 1941 in Blairsburg, IA. She graduated from Ft Dodge High School in Ft Dodge, IA. Before retirement Bea worked in the Register of Deeds Office.
Bea was a lady who always had her hair just right and her nails looking good. She enjoyed reading books and doing crosswords. Everyone who came into contact with her just walked away loving her.
Her deepest love and greatest joy though came from her five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bea is survived by her children: Page (Kevin) Gister, Todd White, and Holly (Steve) Milz; her grandchildren: Allicia (Jamie) Horn, Lyndsey (Brad Franks) McCool, Heather Milz, AJ (Kaileen Miller) Milz, and Leigha (Jeremy) Clark; her great grandchildren: Trevor McCool, Mya Horn, Max Deaton, and Lily Horn; William White, father of her children; her sister Pat Wagner; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Iva Jeanne Williams, brother Robert Rowe, and sister Artha Schmeider.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home (formerly Whitcomb-Lynch). Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Bea's family.