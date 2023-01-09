Lousie E. Weisensel

September 28, 1964 - January 5, 2023

Janesville, WI - Louise E. Weisensel, 58, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born September 28, 1964, in Beloit, WI. She graduated high school and went on to receive her Associate Degree at Blackhawk Tech & became a legal secretary. On September 2, 1989, Louise married Allan M. Weisensel in Janesville. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2011.

