May 7, 1928 - August 6, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Louise R. Bilyea Sannes, age 91, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her children. Louise was born on May 7, 1928 in Sharon Township, the daughter of the late Floyd E. Bilyea and Adele (Montanye) Featherstone. The family moved to Darien in 1933, where she graduated from Darien Consolidated School in 1946. On June 5, 1948, Louise married Carl R. Sannes in Darien. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2004.

Louise was a talented woman, with a variety of interests and hobbies. After retiring as a supervisor from Admiral in Harvard, IL, she decided to learn how to make a quilt, and over the years has made too many to count. Louise joined a Writer's Group at her winter home in Punta Gorda, FL, where her love for writing took off, writing hundreds of stories documented in her memoir "Memories of a Frost Child." Another interest Louise vigorously pursued was genealogy, tracing her family lineage back to the American Revolution and the Mayflower Pilgrims. Louise was a member of the United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Sharon; the Samuel Phoenix Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (served two terms as Regent and on the State Board), and a member of the Wisconsin Society of Mayflower Descendants. Perhaps the hobby Louise was most passionate about was playing cards with her family, friends, and her pals at the Darien Senior Center.

Louise is survived by her son, Gregory F. (Sandy) Sannes; and daughters, Mary L. (Dennis) Salzman, and Jeanne A. (Stephen) Corrigan; three grandchildren: Scott L. (Ginger) Sannes, Gregory A. (Jan) Sannes, and Matthew T. Abbotts; three great-grandchildren: Rebekah, Levi, and Abigail Sannes.

Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Sharon at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, Pastor Ken Markley officiating, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or agrace.org/donate. For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171

The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Agrace HospiceCare, for the wonderful treatment she received during her illness.