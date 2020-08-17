February 1, 1937 - August 7, 2020
Naperville, IL -- Louise Mills Fish, 83, of Naperville, IL passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Janesville, daughter of the late Luther and Louise Mills. She graduated from JHS in 1955, and attended UW Madison. She married Gerald Fish of Janesville in 1957, and lived in Madison, where their 3 children were born. The family moved to Chicago in 1963, and resided in Wheaton, IL until 2014 where they then moved to a beautiful senior independent living residence in Naperville, IL. While working as a teacher's aide at a local Jr. High school, she joined the "Masters Swim" team, and practiced every weekday morning from 5:30 to 7:00, showered, and reported to work by 8:00. On weekends, they competed against other clubs in the area. About 1980, she bought a skinny tire road bike and started biking weekends with friends. This led to joining the Elmhurst Bike Club, and she did some serious biking. Louise and
Gerald biked the Lake Michigan shoreline from the bottom of Michigan up to Mackinac Island for several years. The hottest rides were the 6 years they participated in the week long RAGBRI ride across Iowa.
Lou leaves behind her loving husband of almost 63 years, Gerald R. Fish, of Naperville, IL; three children: Betsy (Mike) Hull of Medina, Ohio, David (Sheryl) Fish of Lincolnshire, IL and Ted Fish of Chicago; grandchildren: Brent (April) Gossett, Keri (Tim) Schultz, Nathaniel Hull, Lauren Fish, Adam Fish,
Kylie Steiner, Christian Fish and Nicolas Fish; great-grandchildren: twins Brooke and Brynne, and Gianna Gossett, Oliver Schultz and Atlas Steiner. She was preceded in death by her two older sisters.
Private interment at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. If you wish to do something in her honor, consider donating to "Doctors without Borders" or "The American Heart Association" in her name. www.doctorswithoutborders.org or www.heart.org