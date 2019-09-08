March 29, 1929 - September 4, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Louise M. Hoffmann, 90, of Elkhorn, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Holton Manor, surrounded by her family. She was born March 29, 1929 in Waupun, WI, the daughter to the late, William and Lualla (Voight) Burmeister. Louise graduated from Waupun High School and Fond du Lac College. She worked as an administrative assistant for the President of Breyer Bros. and Whiting Mfg. Co. in Waupun. On June 30, 1951, she married William Hoffmann at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun, WI. After residing in Waupun, WI and Miami, FL, the couple moved to Elkhorn. Louise's greatest gift was caring for others, and always made sure no one would ever leave their home hungry. She loved spending time with her six grandchildren and their many varied activities. Louise enjoyed music, and played the trombone for many years. She also taught herself harmonica, and sent birthday messages by phones to her family and friends. Louise also enjoyed football, fishing, boating and reading. One of her poems is published in "Poetic Voices of America" which she dedicated to her six grandchildren. She was a very active in the Girl Scouts, member of Women's Club, Newcomers Clubs and many fund raising projects for cancer.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William; daughter, Julie Grunseth; and brother, William Burmeister. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Pat) Slattery; six grandchildren: Sara (Aaron), Dan (Jennie), Anne (Ben), Brittney (Tim), Sam and Kate (Aaron); twelve great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Louise's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements completed for Hoffmann Family by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.