Louise "Lolly" Johnson

March 27, 1931 - April 9, 2019

Milton, WI -- Louise H. DeCosta (Lolly) Johnson passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with her loving family around her. Lolly was born on March 27, 1931, and raised in Bermuda, where she met her future husband, Donald M. Johnson, from Edgerton, who was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. After his stay in the service, they settled in the Loves Park/Machesney Park area. She was a homemaker until her children started school, then worked at Rockford Dry Goods (The Rockford Store) for several years until it closed. Lolly and Don were one of the several people who started the Harlem Youth Council (HYC now known as HCC). They were also active in The Park Little Theatre Group in the 1960's and 1970's. In the late 70's they moved to Orlando, FL and stayed for 20 years. While there, she continued to work in retail and managed a duty free store at the Orlando airport. Lolly moved back in 1998 after the death of her husband, and lived in Milton, WI near her children.

She is survived by her four children: Dan Johnson, of Milton, WI, Debbie (Ken) DeMars, of Roscoe, IL, Larry Johnson, of Albuqurque, NM, and Kelly (Janis Frank) Johnson, of Milton, WI, her two grandchildren, Jessie DeMars, Mooresville, NC and Jamie Young (Nick) and three great-grandchildren: Mason, Asher and Beckett Young, of Charlotte, NC.; one sister, Esther Muat, 95, of Bermuda; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband; parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

A celebration of her life is planned for June 30, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. at LaMar Park, Milton, WI