April 25, 1928 - August 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Louise H. Selmer, age 92, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville on April 25, 1928, the daughter of Walter E. and Helen E. (Heinz) Selmer. She worked on the assembly line at Parker Pen and Gillette, and she also worked as a hostess for Parker Pen parties. Louise loved Shirley Temple dolls.
Louise is survived by her brother, Walter Selmer; nephew, Jeffrey Selmer; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com