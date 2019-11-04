March 20, 1937 - October 31, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Louise A. Keating, 82, of Fort Atkinson achieved heavenly grace on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Alden Estates, surrounded by her loving family. Louise was born on March 20, 1937 in Elkhorn, WI, to Lavern and Jane (Langley) Koepnick. On September 26, 1959 Louise married Alan Keating. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in September 2019. Louise graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1958, and earned her BSN degree in 1980 from Milton College. She spent her career caring for patients in many area nursing facilities, with the majority of her years of service as the Director of Nursing at Countryside Home in Jefferson. Louise also taught nursing courses at Madison Area Technical College. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Alzheimer's Support Group, the Community Health Resource Committee, the Association for Practitioners in Infection Control, and was the district president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association from 1984 to 1986. Louise was very much involved with her faith, community and family. She was very active in the St. Joseph Church community. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to play golf and tennis, and attending their athletic events as their biggest cheerleader.

Louise is survived by her husband, Alan Keating; children: Ann Kocian, Barbara Keating, Colleen (Scott) Rzentkowski, Greg (Julie) Keating; grandchildren: Alex Rzentkowski, Mitchell Rzentkowski, Molly Kocian, Jackie (Tevin) Burner, Noah Keating, Joshua Basit, Jacob Basit; siblings, Kate (Ed) Sullivan, Don (Eva) Koepnick; brother-in-law, Joe Nagel; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Nagel.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A visitation will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials can be made in her name to Rainbow Hospice, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice. They would also like to give special thanks to Alden Estates - especially Tracy, Karen, Cindy, Sharon and Wendy - for their tremendous care. Also special thanks for the great care from Dr. Rachel Quinn.