October 27, 1958 - April 23, 2021
Janesville, WI - Louis R. Mousseau, age 62, of Janesville, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home. He was born in Richland Center, WI, on Oct. 27, 1958, the son of the late Vincent and Loyce (Ream) Mousseau and was a 1977 graduate of Riverdale High School. After receiving an associates degree in 1979, Louis went to work for the City of Janesville as an Engineering Tech. He retired from the City after 34 years and 7 months of service. He enjoyed ice fishing, fishing, hunting and deer hunting and was a big NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his son, Michael Vincent Mousseau of Belleville, WI; step-son, Jacob Schindler of Janesville; and step-daughter, Jamie (Steve) Schindler Labak of Schaumburg, IL; 2 grandchildren, Elise and Brady Mouseeau; 4 step-grandchildren: Haley, Hannah, Alexis, and Jasmine; and 3 sisters: Priscilla (Jim) Esser, Ramona Mousseau, and Renee' (Keith) Anlicker. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. Edgerton. Burial will be in the Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made in Louis' name to Agrace Hospice Care. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com