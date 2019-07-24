Louis "Louie" Amerpohl

October 7, 1932 - July 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Louis "Louie" A. Amerpohl, age 86, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rock Haven in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on October 7, 1932, the son of Delton and Ellen (Hamil) Amerpohl, and was a 1951 graduate of Janesville High School. Louie married his loving wife, Barbara (Bright) Amerpohl on December 15, 1956 at Cargill United Methodist Church. They had 58 wonderful years together, before her passing on March 8, 2015. Louie was the Supervisor for Security at Chrysler in Belvidere, and worked as a Police Officer with the Janesville Police Department. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and volunteered his time with Meals On Wheels with his wife, Barb.

He is survived by his children: Jill (Rick) Plach, Joy (Dave) Lou, and Blake (Noel Brown) Amerpohl; grandchildren: Brian (Tracy) Reece, Zack Amerpohl (Alessandra Pelitera), Tiffany (Aaron) Ziegler and Amber Lou; great-grandchildren: Dakota Reece, Makenzie Dewar, and Kade and Keller Ziegler; and many extended family members and friends. Louie is predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his parents; son, Barry Amerpohl; and sister, Delores Pfeiffer.

A celebration of Louie's life will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Russ's Park Place. Remembrance and Military Honors at 4 p.m. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Lou's family would like to express their appreciation towards the staff members of both Agrace Hospice and Rock Haven for all of their loving kindness and care.