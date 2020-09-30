Lorriane K. "Kay" Lewis ,84, Janesville, died September 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, WI.. No formal services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorriane Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
