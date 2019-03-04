October 22, 1924 - February 27, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Lorrayne Leeder, age 94, passed away February 27, 2019, at The Heights Assisted Living in Evansville. Lorrayne was born October 22, 1924 in Stoughton, WI, to Garold and Esther (Johnson) Larson. She married Frank Leeder in 1943, and together they had three children and farmed outside of Evansville for many years. They later divorced, and she worked for Varco Pruden Steel Building manufacturing until her retirement. Some of her favorite things included cheering on the Green Bay Packers, going to the casino, crocheting and visits from her "Grand dog" Bear.

She is survived by her brother, Vern (Barb) Larson; her children: Sharon Vajda of Greers Ferry, AR., Diane (Terry) Allen, Steve (Mary) Leeder both of Evansville; her grandchildren: Mike (Molly) Leeder of Evansville, Kristi (Jon) Bjoin of Janesville, Mark Spanton of Peoria, AZ.; great-grandchildren: Weston, Will, and Charlotte Leeder, Rafe and Kane Bjoin, and Alexa Spanton.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton With Pastor Sara Rabe officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Covenant Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, she requested any memorials be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch Street, Janesville WI. 53548 or Kadlec Ranch Rescue, 6654 West Ridge Drive, Janesville WI. 53548. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

We would like to send a special thank you to her "girls" at the Heights. She loved and "adopted" many of you during her eight years living there. Your loving care meant the world to her and to us. She loved you and we love you.