February 12, 1962 - February 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lorraine M. Welch, age 56, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital of Janesville, on February 1, 2019. Born in February 12, 1962, in Janesville, she attended Parker High School. Lorraine was a dedicated, loving and caring friend, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and sister. Lorraine was loved by her friends and family. She loved caring for her son and granddaughters, who knew her by Gamma Raine and by her nieces and nephews as Aunt Raine. She loved helping her friends and family when she could. She attended many group gatherings with friends at places like the Eagles Lodge, and within the last few years at Trading Spaces.

Lorraine is survived by her life partner, Barbara E. Campbell; son, Derek T. Welch; two grandchildren, Willow J. Welch and Jasmine N. Welch; daughter in-law and friend, Maggie R. Tyree; mother, Shirlee K. (Telford) French; siblings: Carolyn Ary, Vicky Stevenson, Cathy and Bruce Tricky, Nancy and Kevin Punzel, Sandy Gaut and Jim, Herb and Sonya Telford; along with many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday 8, 2019, at Trading Spaces, 54 S. Main Street, Janesville, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help defer the cost of the burial. A special thanks to Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory for handling the cremation.