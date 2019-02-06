Lorraine M. Welch

February 12, 1962 - February 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lorraine M. Welch, age 56, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital of Janesville, on February 1, 2019. Born in February 12, 1962, in Janesville, she attended Parker High School. Lorraine was a dedicated, loving and caring friend, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and sister. Lorraine was loved by her friends and family. She loved caring for her son and granddaughters, who knew her by Gamma Raine and by her nieces and nephews as Aunt Raine. She loved helping her friends and family when she could. She attended many group gatherings with friends at places like the Eagles Lodge, and within the last few years at Trading Spaces.

Lorraine is survived by her life partner, Barbara E. Campbell; son, Derek T. Welch; two grandchildren, Willow J. Welch and Jasmine N. Welch; daughter in-law and friend, Maggie R. Tyree; mother, Shirlee K. (Telford) French; siblings: Carolyn Ary, Vicky Stevenson, Cathy and Bruce Tricky, Nancy and Kevin Punzel, Sandy Gaut and Jim, Herb and Sonya Telford; along with many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday 8, 2019, at Trading Spaces, 54 S. Main Street, Janesville, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help defer the cost of the burial. A special thanks to Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory for handling the cremation.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse