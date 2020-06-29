April 27, 1929 - June 25, 2020
Stoughton, formerly Edgerton, WI -- Lorraine M Strandlie, age 91, of Stoughton, formerly of Edgerton, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Clarks Mill, WI on April 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Alfred and Lena (Gollnick) Tesch. Lorraine married LaVerne L. Strandlie on April 23, 1948 at Central Lutheran Church, Stoughton. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1992. She was employed by Dana Corporation for many years, as well as at Nunn Bush, Stop N Go, the Edgerton School System and lastly at Piggly Wiggly before retiring. She enjoyed her plastic canvas sewing projects, watching her cardinals, playing cards, but most of all she loved her grandkids and great grandkids. Lorraine was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.
She is survived by her two children, William Strandlie of Stoughton, and Ruth West of Edgerton; three grandchildren: Lori (Paul) Furan, Tina (Chris) Dewey, and John (Becky) Gorschels, all of Edgerton; six great-grandchildren: Jennifer (James) Swanson, Jason Furan, Kayla and Austin Dewey, JJ Gorschels, and Melissa Huff; three sisters: Lois Meshak, LaDean (Harold) Niebauer, and Caroline (Duane) Schmudlach; a brother, David (Mary) Tesch; and sister-in-law, Joyce Tesch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Charles West; three brothers: Wilbur, Wayne, and Floyd Tesch; and her in-laws, John and Karen Strandlie.
A Private Family Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will be in Jenson Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St, Edgerton, WI 53534. The Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family. Online guestbook and condolences at: www.apfelfuneral.com