January 3, 1923 - February 14, 2020

Darien, WI -- Lorraine Koehl, age 97, of Darien, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born in Cook Cty, IL on January 3, 1923 to Henry and Anne Thielsen. Lorraine was united in marriage to George Koehl on July 6, 1946 in Chicago. George passed away on March 12, 2001. Lorraine was a longtime member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, Darien Legion Auxiliary, U.S. Navy Armed Guard, Knitwits, and the Delavan and Darien Red Hat Club.

Lorraine is survived by her six children: Robert (Lynn) Koehl, of Delavan, Michael Koehl, of Darien, Barbara Huber, of Darien, Dawn (Mike) Mueller, of Englewood, CO, George "Butch" (Jane) Koehl Jr., of Darien, and Kristine (Dennis) Parr, of Darien; her Irish son, Jerry (Louise) Sheahan, of Harshaw, WI; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Susan), Heath (Becky), Rachael (Nader), Amber (Joe), Shane (Gina), Kelly (Zach), Eric, Megan (Josh), Courtney (Chris), Joshua (Casey), Benjamin, and Alex; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; and two brothers, Dick and Don.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at Darien Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.