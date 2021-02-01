March 11, 1927 - January 12, 2021
Janesville/Madison, WI - Lorraine J. Solien, lived a long happy life and recently passed away at age 93, on January 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Karen. Lorraine loved life and still had a long list of things to accomplish. Lorraine's life began in South Beloit, Illinois on March 11, 1927, the daughter of Edward and Grace Freeman. She was an amazing student and graduated valedictorian (of course) at South Beloit High school in 1945, and went on to study nursing at Madison General Hospital.
After graduating from nursing school in 1950, she decided to travel around the country to experience working at different hospitals. She came back to Fort Atkinson Hospital and met her future husband, Kenneth "Pat" Solien of Edgerton, WI. The two were married in Beloit, WI in 1953. Together they had six wonderful children. Lorraine continued working as a nurse and retired from Mercy Hospital in Janesville in 1993. After retirement, Lorraine spent her time gardening, refinishing furniture, and traveling to see all her grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by her 6 children: Margit (Terry) Patterson, Linda Meyer, Eric (Amy) Solien, Kecia (Dean) Hoger, James (Rose Ochosa) Solien, and Karen (Bob Corbett) Solien; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Pat" Solien; her parents, Edward and Grace Freeman; and her 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
There was a small family service for Lorraine on January 15, 2021, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of Lorraine's life when we can all meet again. Lorraine had warm place in her heart for helping women in need, so we are asking that you consider making a donation to the Women in Transition Program at: WIT 2842 Moland St, Madison, WI 53704.
Special thanks to Anders, Carl and Jack Corbett and Zhimin Guo for keeping Lorraine well stocked in ice cream, and to Mary Beth Doll for her loving care and friendship.