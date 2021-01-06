Lorraine I (Huffman) Davis

July 20, 1934 - January 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lorraine I. Davis, or as everyone called her "Ma", 86, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born July 20, 1934 in Richland Center, WI to the late Lyle and Julia (Hunt) Huffman. On July 20, 1979, she married Robert "Bob" Davis in Janesville and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2003.
Lorraine worked for Parker Pen Co. as an assembler and retired after 30 years working there. She owned and operated the Elbow Room in Footville as well. Her love for animals was immense and enjoyed dancing whenever she could.
Lorraine is survived by her two daughters: Debra Bouton and Judy (Mike) McGuire both of Janesville; daughter-in-law Misty Thomas of Janesville; her stepchildren: Ted (Kim) Davis, Doug (Lori) Davis, and Suzette (Dave) Goodin; her grandchildren: Ryan Thomas, Troy Thomas, and Amiah Thomas; Bob's grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother Leroy (Darlene) Huffman; and her nieces Kim and Penny. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son James Thomas; grandson Arlando Cardenas; and son-in-law Robert Bouton.
A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held later this year along with her burial in the Sextonville Cemetery, in Sextonville, WI. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences and for updated service information as it comes available. Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
For all the years Lorraine was at Rock Haven, we wish to truly thank Steve, Tibbs, Melanie, Ann, Ken, Gail and all the staff for your compassion and care given to Lorraine.