Lorraine Hohnberger

Janesville, WI - On a beautiful early Sunday morning with a fresh pure blanket of snow and the sun shining bright, Lorraine "Rainey" Ellen Hohnberger, our wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend was taken by angels to heaven on January 23, 2022. After a courageous, decades long battle with spinal stenosis and Parkinson's disease, the pain is no more. Rainey was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 19, 1946, the daughter of Glenn and Helen (Diedrich) Dimmick. On March 20, 1965, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Hohnberger. Rainey was an entrepreneur of her own business for most of her life working with her husband Gil. She always had her dogs and was never without them. She loved her gardens and dancing with her husband to the oldies.
Rainey is survived by her husband, Gilbert; children: Lauree (Bill) Krajco, Steven (Tracie) Hohnberger and Kimberlee Ott; grandchildren: Christee, Kenneth (Sara), and Kyle (Malarie) Koberle, Ryan (Amanda) Edwards, Dallas (Brandi) Hohnberger; great grand children: Annabelle, Scottie, and Ryann Koberle, Brody and Mia Marie Hohnberger, and great grand son #6 Edwards this summer; brothers, Adolph (Delores) Schroeder and Joe (Shirley) Schroeder; aunts, Clara Biehl and Doris Diedrich; she is further survived by bonus grand children: Kyle (Kelsey), Keith (Janet), Carson (Megan), and Calvin (Morgan) Krajco, Josh and Joseph (Desire) Holverson, their children Cooper, Henry and Layla Krajco; and many many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Albert (Rosemary), Matthew, and George Schroeder, Harold (Nancy) Dimmick; sisters, Caroline Fugeman and Leona (Lyman) Burhop; and her best friends: Beth Truett, Sharon Neitzel, and Sharon Lastovich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Riverside Park in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
A very special thank you to the staff at St Elizabeth Nursing Care in Janesville, they took very good care of mom. They are true angels on earth.
I'll walk just beyond the moon then I'll stop and wait for you!