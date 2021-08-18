Lorraine G (Schulz) Count

Elkhorn, WI - Lorraine G. Count 98, died Monday August 16, 2021 at Tender Reflections. She was born September 8, 1922 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter to the late Oscar and Lena (Bublitz) Schulz. Lorraine graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1941 and obtained her teaching degree from Whitewater Normal which is now the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. She was united in marriage to Willard F. Count on July 12, 1947 in Elkhorn, WI. Willard preceded her in death on November 13, 1998. Lorraine was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn and served on the ladies aid. She started her teaching career in a one room school house and then taught at the elementary school in the Elkhorn School District for over 45 years. Lorraine and Willard took her students on a camping trip every summer. Lorraine was very active as a 4H leader and with the Walworth County Retired Teachers, volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed reading, square dancing and taking walks with her dog. Lorraine loved her travel club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lorraine is survived by her three children; Darrel (Janice) Count of Elkhorn, Dennis (Denise) Count of Elkhorn and Janice (James) Ware of Evansville, IN, six grandchildren; Josh (Sarah) Count, Meghan (Paul) Krazesinski, Samantha (Michael) Villmow, Cheyne (Katie) Count, Matthew Count and Andrew (Michelle) Ware, sister, Margaret Heller of Delavan, and of Delavan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Willard and three siblings, Eleanor (Doug) Kavanough, Howard (June) and Wallace Schulz.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 Devendorf St. Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Preston Heuer officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until time of service. Inurnment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000 Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Count Family.
