December 31, 1936 - October 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lorraine Esther Bauer, age 82, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 28, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born on December 31, 1936 in Eleva, WI, the daughter of John and Esther (Stomprude) Olson. She grew up in Eleva, where she attended school. She met her future husband, Eugene Bauer, to whom she was married for 66 years, at the Fournier's Dance Hall in Eleva. They were married on March 21, 1953 and continued their love of dancing throughout their marriage. They moved to Janesville shortly after their marriage to start their family. Lorraine's job, hobby and love were her family. Her whole life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was still babysitting great-grandchildren as recently as last week. Lorraine was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her husband, Eugene Bauer; five children: Cynthia Mould, Steven (Janet) Bauer, Tamara (Allen) Neuenschwander, Cheryl (Lonnie) Tracy, Stacey Bauer; eight grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Mould, Jessika (Kevin) McIntyre, Amanda (Mike Carlson) Tracy, Samantha (James) Barrenger, Nicholas Neuenschwander, Derek Neuenschwander, Mark Radtke, Julie (Mike) Adkins; 11 great-grandchildren: Celine, Flynne, Aliyah, Kylee, Mayson, Jackson, Mavrik, Lorraine "Rainy", Knightley, Ben, Caleb; four sisters: Florence (Duane) Deutscher, Edith (Roy) Cleasby, Delores (Duane) Bauer, Carol Sell; brother, Dennis (Sharon) Olson; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Doris, Violet, Florence, Leone; two brothers, Jerome and Russell.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Brad Urlaub will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church from noon until the time of services Sunday. Burial will be in the Milton Junction Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. Mark Church. The Bauer family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.