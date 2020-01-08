Lorraine Elizabeth Robertson

February 21, 1928 - January 3, 2020

Janesville, formerly Rhinelander, WI -- Lorraine Robertson, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Janesville, WI, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Rhinelander, WI, where she graduated from Rhinelander Union High. In 1950, Lorraine married her high school sweetheart, Capt. Dale "Bill" Robertson. While her husband was in the Air Force, the family moved extensively throughout Europe and the U.S. In 1959, her husband died while co-piloting a rescue mission in Greenland. Lorraine moved back to her hometown of Rhinelander with her children. Lorraine was a soft-spoken individual with a sunny disposition and quiet demeanor. Lorraine will be remembered for her diligence and great work ethic. She was employed at the Rhinelander 1st National Bank for over 30 Years. She truly enjoyed spending time going places with her friends and family. She loved attending plays, traveling, knitting and the Northwoods seasons. During her retirement years, she spent many hours volunteering at the Public Library's Children's Department, the local Hospital and The Nativity of the Lord Parish.

Lorraine is survived by two daughters, Peggy Ann Weston and Susan (Ron Cox) Peterson; grandchildren, Michael Peterson and Samuel (Priscilla) Peterson; one sister, Jerri Nixon; nieces, Patti Osiecki and Cindy Franz; nephew, Craig Nixon. Also, her close friends: Max Hofman, Cindy Denton, and Lynn Cass. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Machon; her husband, Capt. Dale William Robertson; her son, Dale "Robby" Robertson; and dear friend, Connie Hofman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hildebrand Funeral Home in Rhinelander, WI. Following a 3 p.m. service, burial is planned at the Nativity of the Lord Catholic Cemetery, also in Rhinelander. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes Memorials be made to Alzheimer's Organizations of individual choice. Hildebrand Funeral Home, 24 East Davenport Street, Rhinelander, is assisting the family with arrangements.