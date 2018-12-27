September 21, 1929 - December 25, 2018

Elkhorn, WI -- Lorraine C. Wuttke: 89, of Elkhorn, WI, died December 25, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Glen and Elsie (Schinke) Walbrandt. Lorraine was united in marriage to Donald A. Wuttke on June 10, 1950. Don died November 17, 2018. Lorraine loved being a farmer's wife and a homemaker, working alongside her husband on the farm, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three children: Rodney (Lora) Wuttke, Wayne (Dawn) Wuttke and Connie (Joe) Osborne all of Elkhorn, WI; five grandchildren: Tracy (Steve) Hagli, Kristy (Andy) Laue, Russel Wuttke, Amy Wuttke and Travis Osborne; six great-grandchildren: Brandon, Emma, Gracie, Wesley, Rylie and Avary; her sister, Sandra Walter; and sister-in-law, Nancy Walbrandt, both of Elkhorn, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald; two brothers, Virgil and Marvin (Joyce) Walbrandt; brother-in-law, Donald Walter.

Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home Elkhorn, WI, with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery Spring Prairie, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse