September 21, 1929 - December 25, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Lorraine C. Wuttke: 89, of Elkhorn, WI, died December 25, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Glen and Elsie (Schinke) Walbrandt. Lorraine was united in marriage to Donald A. Wuttke on June 10, 1950. Don died November 17, 2018. Lorraine loved being a farmer's wife and a homemaker, working alongside her husband on the farm, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three children: Rodney (Lora) Wuttke, Wayne (Dawn) Wuttke and Connie (Joe) Osborne all of Elkhorn, WI; five grandchildren: Tracy (Steve) Hagli, Kristy (Andy) Laue, Russel Wuttke, Amy Wuttke and Travis Osborne; six great-grandchildren: Brandon, Emma, Gracie, Wesley, Rylie and Avary; her sister, Sandra Walter; and sister-in-law, Nancy Walbrandt, both of Elkhorn, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald; two brothers, Virgil and Marvin (Joyce) Walbrandt; brother-in-law, Donald Walter.
Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home Elkhorn, WI, with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery Spring Prairie, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
