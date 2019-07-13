August 27, 1921 - July 8, 2019

Milton, WI -- Lorraine Betty Willett died peacefully at Milton Senior Living on Monday, July 8, 2019 after a long illness. She was born to William B. and Bertha M. (Heyse) Krueger on August 27, 1921. She grew up in Whitewater, WI and graduated from Whitewater Teachers College with a Bachelor of Education degree in Business Education. She later obtained a Masters Degree from UW-Whitewater. Her professional teaching career began as a Business Education teacher at Mount Horeb High School and continued at Madison Business College. She taught Business Education classes for many years at Milton Union High School, later serving as department chair. Lorraine was married to Robert C. Willett on August 3, 1947, and the couple lived most of their married life in Milton, WI. Aside from teaching, she loved working with children, and served as a 4-H leader and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, arranging flowers, reading with her grandchildren and later great-grandchildren, and baking cookies for family and friends. She did the bookkeeping for the Annual Meat Sale at the Rock County Fair for many years. She was also active with the Milton Food Pantry, Milton Women's Club, Janesville Literacy Council, and Hope Lutheran Church in Milton.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Robert; her sister, Jeanne Appleman; three children: Marna (Don Grosenick), Ginny (Tom Olson) and Bob Jr., (Mary Stadlberger); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as grandchildren: Jeremy and Dani McPherson, Jason and Erin McPherson, Michelle (Rocco Marchionda), Debbie (Andy Kraft), Rob (Andrea Lord), Anne (Joe Tennies), Suzy (Jeff Robbins); and great-grandchildren: Zach, Nadia, Austin, Chloe, Adrian, Annalise, Mason, and Freddie. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene Krueger; and niece, Alyce Appleman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Burial will follow the luncheon at Cold Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the start of services on Monday. The family of Lorraine Willett suggests memorials be designated to the Milton Food Pantry, Bethel Lutheran Church - television ministry in Madison, WI, and the Wisconsin Lupus Foundation. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

