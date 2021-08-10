Pittsburgh, PA - Lorraine A. Giebel, 81, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Mauston, WI died on Saturday, July 31, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, PA. She was born August 1, 1939, in Washington Township, WI. to Leonard and Georgia (Osborne) Templin. She was united in marriage on June 7, 1958, to John Giebel at St Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, in Reedsburg, WI. This marriage was blessed with two children. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Forest Hills, PA. Lorraine enjoyed logic puzzles. painting watercolors and watching the nesting eagles of Hays, PA. Lorraine also enjoyed being the organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, WI.
Lorraine's employment included switchboard operator in Reedsburg, WI, grocery clerk in Janesville, WI, and meal site coordinator for Camp Douglas, WI.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Barb) Giebel of Sauk City, WI, and Linda (Rev. Ronald) Breight of Forest Hills; grandsons: Nathan (Sarah) Giebel of Chicago, Dylan (Becca) Giebel of Eagan, MN, Justin Giebel of Madison, Jonathan Breight, Miquel (Amanda) Breight, David Breight, and Timothy Breight all of Pittsburgh; sisters: Carol (late Gary) Wagner of Beloit, WI, Beverly (Rich) Steinman-Meyer of Meeker, CO, and Rita (Dwight) Meinholz of Milwaukee; and, also, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, and sister Roberta Zodrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 243 N. Linden St., Adams, WI 53910, with Rev. John Krebs officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Adams, WI, or Christ Lutheran Church, 400 Barclay Ave., Forest Hills, PA 15221.
The Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, East Pittsburgh, PA (412-824-8800) is assisting the family with arrangements.
