Lorraine A. (Fredendall) Homan

January 1, 1927 - October 1, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Lorraine A. Homan, age 95, of Janesville WI passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Florence (Drahfal) Fredendall. She graduated from Janesville High School.