Lorraine A. (Fredendall) Homan

JANESVILLE, WI - Lorraine A. Homan, age 95, of Janesville WI passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Florence (Drahfal) Fredendall. She graduated from Janesville High School.
Lorraine married the love of her life, Donald Carl Homan on September 11, 1948. They were married for 69 years prior to his passing on January 19, 2018. Lorraine worked at Parker Pen Company and in the laundry at Mercy Hospital prior to their marriage. She was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Janesville where she served as church secretary for many years and helped establish the CWF Ladies Group. She took much joy in collecting stamps, dolls, going camping and traveling.
Lorraine is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Homan; her children, Cheryl (John) Langer, Janet (Todd) Lawrence, Nancy Lentz, and David (Sandra) Homan; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell; her son-in-law, Richard L. Lentz; and her grandson, Nickholas.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for all of their help in caring for Lorraine. A special thank you to Dr. Patrick Sitorius for his extended care and friendship.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1909 Highland Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 5th at the CHURCH. Rev. Ari Douglas will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. The Homan family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.