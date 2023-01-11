December 12, 1953 - December 28, 2022 Mt.Vernon, IL - Lorie J. (Zeilinger) Williams age 69 of Mt. Vernon, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Lorie was born on December 12, 1953 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of June (Pfeiffer) and Fredrick Zeilinger. She was united in marriage to George Williams on March 29, 1980 in Janesville, WI.
In addition to her husband of 42 years, left to mourn her passing are her two children, Kimberly (Mark) Rennegarbe of Addieville, IL and William (Danyelle) Livingston of Florissant, MO; three grandchildren Addysen, Jackson and Alexa Rennegarbe, three siblings Dave (Lynn) Zeilinger of Beloit, WI, Kathy (Jim) Gunderson of Janesville, WI and Tim Zeilinger of Eagen, MN, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
It is Lorie’s wishes to be shot into space upon her death, since that is not a current option Lorie is to be cremated and a private family inurnment is planned for a later date. A celebration of Lorie’s life is planned for Friday, January 13, 2023 starting at 5:00PM at the American Legion Hall at 14879 Dorr Rd., South Beloit, IL.
