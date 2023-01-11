December 12, 1953 - December 28, 2022 Mt.Vernon, IL - Lorie J. (Zeilinger) Williams age 69 of Mt. Vernon, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Lorie was born on December 12, 1953 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of June (Pfeiffer) and Fredrick Zeilinger. She was united in marriage to George Williams on March 29, 1980 in Janesville, WI.

