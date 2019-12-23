April 27, 1959 - December 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lori Waddell, age 60, of Janesville, WI, passed away on December 17, 2019. Lori was born on April 27, 1959 in Viroqua, WI, to John and Leona Waddell. Lori loved to spend time at her and Ric's camper in Lone Rock, WI. She also enjoyed spending time with her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her partner for many years, Ric Latzke; her two children, Erica Eyers Schinbeckler and Jason (Melissa) Eyers; her five grandchildren: Courtney, Hailey, and Ethan Schinbeckler and Finley and Fiona Eyers; her great-grandchildren, Amara Kuhn and Ella Schinbeckler; her parents, John and Leona Waddell of Janesville; her sister, Patty (Rich) Waddell-Fry; and brothers, John and Kevin Waddell. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Floyd and Flossie Kellar-Waddell and Ingvald and Olga Kraabel; many aunts; uncles and cousins; and two special cousins, Darrin and David Waddell.

Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.

https://www.petsgohome.org