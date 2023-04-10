Janesville, WI - Lori Spohn, age 62, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. She was born in Janesville on August 5, 1960; the daughter of Gerald and Margaret (Draves) Spohn. Lori graduated from Parker High School in Janesville and later spent time helping her parents and family. She was a wonderful and caring person, and loved playing games with her nieces and nephews. She regularly enjoyed staying active through both the Janesville Moose Lodge and the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Lori is survived by her siblings: Tim Spohn, Bill Spohn and Sue Spohn Darling; brothers in-law, John Darling and David Hanson; sisters in-law, Deb Spohn Riley and Sheila Spohn; along with her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marge Spohn; brother, Mike Spohn; and sister, Terri Hanson.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023; at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Urn committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Lori's family would like to thank the staff at Sun Valley Assisted Living Facility in Beloit, Alden Meadow Park Rehab and Health Care Center, along with St. Croix Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Spohn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
