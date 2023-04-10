August 5, 1960 - October 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - Lori Spohn, age 62, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. She was born in Janesville on August 5, 1960; the daughter of Gerald and Margaret (Draves) Spohn. Lori graduated from Parker High School in Janesville and later spent time helping her parents and family. She was a wonderful and caring person, and loved playing games with her nieces and nephews. She regularly enjoyed staying active through both the Janesville Moose Lodge and the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

