Brodhead, WI - Brodhead, WI - Lori Lee Seichter, age 48, passed away while at home on March 3, 2022.
Lori was born on May 15, 1973 in Janesville, WI the daughter of Clifford and Debbra (Wolter) Bollig.
Lori married her high school sweetheart Timothy Seichter on March 15, 1995 and started a family where she was an amazing mother to 3 wonderful children, Chris, Daytona and Cole. Although she grew up in the city, she found her home in the country life that their family created in Brodhead.
Lori started her Career in health care as a CNA, then Phlebotomist and found her home as a Lab Tech Assistant (which she loved) for Monroe Clinic, where she was fortunate enough to work alongside her daughter Daytona for almost 14 years.
She loved watching her son Cole raise animals on their family farm. She loved watching humming birds and the quiet country nights by the fire. Lori loved spending time with grand kids and doing her hobbies with family and friends; camping, pontoon boating, going for classic car rides in her 73' Mustang, music festivals, dancing, bingo, having cookouts and parties at their family farm, and going on trips to warm places.
Lori had no fear. She rode motorcycles, she was on a roller derby team for Beloit Bombshells, she was a gymnast, played volleyball, and pulled pranks on her family.
Lori found her 15 minutes of fame when she had her first child Chris. She was approached by Life Magazine and Sun Times (London) for having 7 living generations and was entered into the Genius Book of world records.
Lori and her husband Tim were very proud of their marriage and children.
She will be missed by her family and many, many friends and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory and made out to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Avenue, Madison WI 53705.
Lori is survived by her husband, Tim; 3 children, Chris (Amanda) Seichter, Daytona (Nathan) Schliem and Cole Seichter; her parents, Clifford and Debbra Bollig; a sister, Sherri Bollig; four grandchildren, Carson, Adalynn, Gabriyel, Devan, one more on the way and extended family and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by numerous grandparents and her beloved dog Cooper.
A memorial visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private memorial services will be held at a later time.