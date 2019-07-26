Lori J. Coplien

May 7, 1959 - July 23, 2019

Monroe, WI -- Lori J. (Starks) Coplien, 60, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, on July 23, 2019. She was born May 7, 1959 in Janesville, to Dale Starks and Lois (Maerz) Robinson. Lori married Gerald Coplien, and lived in Monroe, WI, and was employed as a home caregiver at Joyce's Homecare. She was an avid gardener, and a great cook. Lori was a free spirit, very kind-hearted and happy, and she loved to help others.

She is survived by sons, Skylier (Crystal Andrews) Starks, and Zachary (Yanicka Lunde) Brueggeman; the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Trent, Cora and Tristan; siblings: Lola (Steve) Williams, Mark (Mary Davis) Starks, Linda (Dale) Contreras, and Lisa (Rob) Heitzler; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father; baby sister, Marilyn; and her grandparents.

A private Celebration of Life is pending. Contact Schneider Funeral Home. Memorial donations are preferred to the family.

A special thank you to nurses, medical staff and chaplains at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison; Medflight; and Monroe Hospital.

Help me use my very own light,

my "Soul light,"

to the end of Purposeful Observation of my Darkness or Shadows

And begin to respect that I am on a "Journey"

That I am on a time-frame called "Life"

To place Me in My Highest Good