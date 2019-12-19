July 1, 1964 - December 9, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Lori Ann Turner, 55, of Whitewater, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home in Whitewater. She was born July 1, 1964 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Larry and Carlene (Ast) Summers. Lori graduated from South Beloit High School, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin Madison. She was an adventurer and free spirit: she was a foreign exchange student to Turkey; traveled to Africa; and did a walking tour of England. Lori served in the Peace Corps. in the Dominican Republic. She was an avid gardener, and a regular produce vendor at the Whitewater Farmer's Market. Lori participated in a Farmer's exchange program with South America. Lori was a very generous, hardworking and talented person who could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She not only enjoyed cooking but was an excellent chef and loved trying new cuisines from around the world.

Lori was a loving and devoted mother and daughter, who will be deeply missed by her daughter, Katherine "Katie" Kapp; mother, Carlene Summers; brother, Jeffrey (Renee) Summers; father of their daughter; Andrew (Amy Naish) Kapp; beloved companion, Nigel Turner; her nieces and nephews; many extended family members; and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry.

Celebration of Lori's Life will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Lori's name to: Touched by a Paw Cat Shelter, 182 W. Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for Lori's Family.