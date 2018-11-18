January 18, 1936 - November 8, 2018
Scottsdale, AZ (formerly Janesville, WI) -- Loretta J. Mulligan passed away the morning of Thursday, November 8, 2018. She was born on January 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Julian and Gertrude (Bauerle) Keichle in Monroe, WI. Loretta graduated from Monroe High School, the Class of 1954, and is remembered by most as a very talkative girl with a great laugh. She was married to Thomas R. Mulligan (also from Monroe) in October 1955. Together, they had five children: Tom, Tanya, Tamara, Todd and Therese.
Loretta was a part of the family business, Mulligan's Travel Agency and Mulligan's Convenience Stores. She was well loved by the Mulligan's staff. She was known to deliver home-cooked dinners to the Sunday night shift. She loved baking (from scratch). It is hard to remember a meal growing up without a fresh baked dessert. For years, she played volleyball on Monday nights with a loyal group of friends at St. Mary's Church in Janesville, WI. Once her children were grown, Loretta became a world traveler. She visited all 50 States and many, many countries.
She collected bells as souvenirs from every place she visited.
Loretta would like to be remembered as a person that enjoyed her life and lived it with no regrets. She met life head on with her sense of humor.
She is survived by her five children: Thomas (Sue) Mulligan of Scottsdale, AZ, Tanya (Monte) Phillips of Janesville, Tamara (Keith) Yaktus of Sun City West, AZ, Todd Mulligan of Janesville, Therese Mulligan of Scottsdale, AZ; six grandchildren: Megan, Drew, Mallory, Mitch, Tyler and Taylor; four great-grandchildren: Brayden, Marvin, Olivia and Lukas. She is also survived by her sisters, Rosewitha (Bob) Fey and Helen Sanftleben. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Gertrude Keichle; and her brother, Julian "Jay" Keichle.
It was Loretta's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Regency Mortuary, 9850 W. Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351. Her children will scatter her ashes on a mountain top. The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations on Loretta's behalf may be made to The Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI 53545.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at The Gardens of Sun City, Arizona, for their loving care of Loretta the past few years.
