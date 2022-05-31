Milton, WI - Loretta A. Rickard, 86, of Milton, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Loretta was born on March 6, 1936, in Janesville, WI to the late Merlin and Marguerite (Hutchinson) Hahn. She graduated from Milton Union High School. Loretta worked for over 12 years as a housekeeping supervisor at Yellowstone National Park. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, traveling, socializing with friends, and watching her grandchildren in sports.
Loretta is survived by her children: Marguerite (John Brandt) Rickard, Michael (Marcie) Rickard, Martin Rickard, Matthew (Diana) Rickard, Marie (Ken Kueng) Rickard; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gerald (Marilyn) Hahn, Marlene (Mark) Gilmore, Allan Hahn, Mary Knox; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter: Marcia Lundgren.
Memorial services will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Congregational Church, Milton with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 11 AM until the start of the services. There will be a luncheon after services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
