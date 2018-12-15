November 7, 1943 - December 11, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Loren K. Mayfield, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Richland Center on November 7, 1943, the son of Lyle and Maxine (Alderman) Mayfield. When he was a boy, his family lived on a farm on his grandparent's property. Later, his family moved to the Edgerton area, however, memories of the farm in Richland Center were some of his happiest, a part of his heart always remained there. He spent the summers of his teenage years helping out on farms in Edgerton. Loren graduated high school in 1961, and went to work at General Motors for the next 37 years. He married Peggy Fiedler at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on October 23, 1965. He had a passion for old cars and trucks, owning several, restoring them was one of his favorite pastimes. Loren enjoyed boating. He not only taught his sons to water ski, but many of their friends, and several nieces and nephews. In his retirement, he ran a small lawn care business, and was a perfectionist in grooming each lawn. When not in the garage working on a street rod or mowing, he and his wife traveled often. Avid Green Bay Packer fans, Loren and Peggy traveled with good friends to games in Washington, Dallas, Detroit, St. Louis, Nashville, and Tampa, as well as Green Bay. Loren loved volunteering his time, and helped out at mobile food pantries and meals on wheels. He spent many happy days with his grandchildren, Nikki and Josh, and with his great grandchildren, Dane and Lola.
Loren is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy; two sons, Jeff Mayfield and Scott Mayfield; two grandchildren, Nikki (Andy) Myszewski and Josh Mayfield; two great-grandchildren, Dane and Lola; sister, Karen Schoff; special friend, Bill Morgan; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Wilke.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton, with Fr. Dave Timmerman officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Loren's family would like to extend their most sincere thanks for the help of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Hospital, in the both the SCU and 2nd floor.
