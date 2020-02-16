March 28, 1935 - February 1, 2020

Naples, FL -- Loren Joseph Clark, Naples, FL, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. Loren was born in Madison, WI, son to Loren Ross Clark and Myrtle (Fischer) Clark. He graduated in 1953 from Janesville High School, and broke several track and field records during that time. His performance allowed him to attend The University of Wisconsin in Madison where he completed a Bachelor's (1958) and Master's degree (1959). Loren was inducted into the Janesville Hall of Fame in 2013 for his accomplishments and as of his induction, he still held the Janesville City Record for longest broad jump originally set in 1953. He had a passion for sports and competition and loved to reminisce about these proud moments. He started his 48-year career in banking at Continental Bank in Chicago working as a bond trader and later directed investments at several regional banking institutions in the Chicagoland area. He built his career on authentic relationships, intelligence, and drive. He loved living in Elmhurst, IL for almost 40 years.

Loren was a strong pillar to many and a man with a warm and loving heart. His stable presence, kind words, and sound advice was sought by those who were close to him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit, was extraordinarily generous, was very precise, and could uncannily recall dates and details of past events. He loved meticulously working on the yard outdoors, making memories in northern Michigan, was an avid dog lover and euchre player, and a devoted fan on the soccer sidelines.

His love for his family and close friends took precedent above all else and his loyalty was felt amongst all. There was no happier place for him than when his loved ones were gathered together.

He left behind his loving wife Martha, of 51 years, and two daughters, Rose Fuller (Casey), Bethany Lynch (Christopher); and a son, Loren Joseph Clark, Jr. (Rhonda), from a previous marriage. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Jason, Jenni, Justine, Jillian, Luke, Eve, Hannah, Mason, and Max. Additionally, he had eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is further survived by sister, Judy Schoeberle (Dennis), Janesville, WI; and half-brother, Steve Clark (Mary); along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Whitmyer; and brother, William Clark.

A service to remember Loren will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will preside, and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. A reception for continued fellowship and lunch will follow at Rotary Botanical Gardens.

