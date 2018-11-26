February 28, 1961 - November 17, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Lorelei Jean Ann White, age 57, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 17, 2018 at her home. She was born February 28, 1961, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Edward and Diane (Widell) White. She lived in Waukesha, Ft. Atkinson, and finally Janesville. At age 16, Lorie started working at Rock Haven as a Candy Striper, and earned her C.N.A. before graduating from Craig High School. She continued working at Rock Haven, retiring in 2016 after 38 years of service. During retirement, she was enjoying her many family members and friends, and loved watching Lifetime TV.
She is survived by her two children, Aaron White, of Janesville, and Alexis White, of Beloit; her mother, Diane Hoops, of Janesville; her brother, John (Valerie) White; her granddaughter, Ahzhaylia Lofdahl; her niece, Skye White; and by other relatives and friends. Lorie was also very proud to be the "Otter Grandma" to a special girl, Taylor Sather.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward White; a brother, Jeffrey; her grandparents, Edwin and Anne Widell; and her Uncle Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE, #197, 2701 Rockport Rd., starting at 1 p.m. and continuing through the afternoon.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444
