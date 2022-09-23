HENDERSON, NV - Lorelei Jade Emerson passed on to a place of peace and comfort on the morning of September 15th. There, she plays with her eternal smile knowing one day she'll be joined by her mother, Sarah Catherine Emerson, her father, Matthew Tyler Emerson, her big sister, Leona Noelle Emerson, and her dog, Miller.
Lorelei loved being the one to cover your eyes during a game of peekaboo. She'd place her outstretched hands so close to your face that her delicate porcelain skin made you forget all your pain, reminding you that playing games and giggling can cure any bad day. Lorelei loved making raspberries with her mouth and giving high-fives to Leona who taught Lorelei the resounding joy of smacking palms with her big sister. When Lorelei got excited, she'd open her mouth and hold out her pink tongue like an eager puppy, letting out short, accelerated breaths so you could hear her delight. Lorelei loved the silky feeling of water as it poured from the faucet onto her small and dimpled hands. Never selfish, Lorelei always enthusiastically shared her snacks, toys, and love with anyone near. All her family and friends knew there was never a problem that Lorelei's bright eyes and soft, contagious smile couldn't fix. Lorelei continues to live on this side of the sun most vibrantly in the song of her sister's laughter, the air in her father's lungs, and the beat of her mother's heart.
In addition to her parents and sister Lorelei is survived by, on her father's side, grandparents, Lori and Rick Emerson; great grandma, Diane Porter; great grandparents, Alyce and Robert Hall; uncle, Aaron Emerson and partner Brooke Brzostowski; and cousin Georgia Emerson. On her mother's side, Lorelei is survived by her grandma, Laura Carlson; aunts: Meredith Elmer, Ashley Warwick, Nikki Carlson, Kameo Carlson, and Jessica Carlson; uncles: Chad Elmer, Michael Warwick, and Michael Carlson; and cousins: Noah, Kylan, Harper, and Willow Elmer, Lily, Faye, Lauren, and Audrey Warwick. And though they're too many to name, Lorelei is survived by so many wonderful extended family members and friends who wake every morning with her spirit in their eyes.
Private services will be held in her honor. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorelei Emerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.