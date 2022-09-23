Lorelei Jade Emerson

September 15, 2022

HENDERSON, NV - Lorelei Jade Emerson passed on to a place of peace and comfort on the morning of September 15th. There, she plays with her eternal smile knowing one day she'll be joined by her mother, Sarah Catherine Emerson, her father, Matthew Tyler Emerson, her big sister, Leona Noelle Emerson, and her dog, Miller.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorelei Emerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.