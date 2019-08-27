November 29, 1940 - August 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Loreen B. Fredrickson, age 78, of Janesville, and formerly of Ladysmith, WI, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Hawthorne Home. She was born in Ladysmith, WI, on November 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Loren and Bernice (Ralston) Beckett.

She is survived by her children: Luann Stein of Janesville, Larry (Lori) Stein of Windsor, CO, and Linda (Michael) Johnson of Fallon, NV; grandchildren: Gregory (Darby) Hartwich, Victoria (Richard) Simonson, Sara Smith, and Lillian Smith; her brother: Jim (Diane Corbin) Beckett; extended family members: Sara Ford, Michael Dominy, and Audrey Dominy.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 7852-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com