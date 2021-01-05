June 8, 1991 - December 31, 2020
Janesville, WI - Lora Ann Schansberg, age 29, of Janesville passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her parents and siblings Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born June 8, 1991 in Janesville, the daughter of David S. and Mary Kathryn (Vukovich) Schansberg. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Craig High School in 2010 where she was a member of the National Honor Society and was voted to have the best laugh in her class.
Lora attended U-Rock and U-W Eau Claire studying nursing. She was very active in soccer in Janesville where she played and coached the sport. She played varsity soccer at Janesville Craig High School. The Rock County Soccer Club established the Lora Schansberg sportsmanship award given annually to the women's and men's senior who lived up to Lora's passion for the sport. She had a love for music and especially enjoyed singing with her friends. Her voice remained a beacon of hope and inspiration for her friends and family throughout her courageous battle. Following her diagnosis with cancer 12 years ago, she was a loving "fur mommy", to her dog Pele, whom she loved dearly.
Lora is survived by her mother, Mary K. (Cynthia Bloom) Vukovich, her father, David S. Schansberg; 4 siblings, Erika (Jake) Kitson, Dana (Amanda) Schansberg, Kyla (Steve) Jacobson, Daniel (Jennifer) Schansberg; grandparents, Dr. Frank and Marge Vukovich, Myra Vincent; nieces and nephews, Trace and Trenton Jacobson, Anthony Schansberg, Oliver and Elizabeth Schansberg, Madison, Jacob, Caden, Levi and Ansley Kitson; numerous aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Betty Schansberg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of other expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Janesville Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 North Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.