September 29, 2020
Janesville, WI - Lonnie J. Haseman, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville, on July 15, 1951, the daughter of the late George and Betty (Klingbill) Sowles. Lonnie married the love of her life, James Haseman on March 23, 1970. Lonnie was a devoted wife and mother, she loved her family fiercely, and left a lasting impact on all of them. She loved photography, arts, crafts, especially knitting and crocheting, and was passionate about all animals, especially her cat, Babycakes, and horse, Tammy. Lonnie loved playing games, and was devoted animal grandma.
Lonnie is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Jess Haseman and Luke (Dana Pierce) Haseman; several brothers and sisters in law, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sister.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com