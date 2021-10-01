Lonnie Carl "Rip" Ripley

Whitewater, WI - Lonnie "Rip" Ripley, 74 Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wellington Meadows, Fort Atkinson after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. He was born on December 10, 1946 in Elkhorn, WI. Lonnie was a lifelong Whitewater resident and attended Whitewater High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served several tours in Vietnam from 1964-1967. Upon returning to Whitewater, he spent his entire career working for various printing companies and retiring from Freedom Graphics Systems in in Milton, WI.
Lonnie's favorite past times included fishing, Gus's Pizza, Green Bay Packers, Rock 'N' Roll and more fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Clark Johnson; sister-in-law, Connie Ripley and brother, Donald Ripley. He is survived by his brother, Mike; Sister, Leanne (Bob) Breckler; brother, Jamie (Dixie) Ripley; daughter, Donna Ripley; son, Lonnie Ripley; step-daughter, Angela Marie Wintlend.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00-6:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Ripley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.