WEAVERVILLE, CA - Loletta "Leta" Peck , age 91, passed away in her sleep on March 29, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1930, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Stanley and Veronika Millard. She graduated from High School in Janesville and earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credential in English and the Social Sciences from Western Michigan University.
When Leta was in Janesville, WI she was employed by the Parker Pen Company where she was introduced to her future husband, Lawrence Peck. They were married in 1950. Sadly after only 16 years of marriage, Lawrence passed away from Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). After the death of her husband, she graduated from Western Michigan University, and while raising her three young children (Leigh, Lyle, and Lisabeth) to be 2 Lawyers and a BioMedical Engineer, Leta pursued a career teaching High School English. Later she worked as a Crisis Counselor with the United Way in Battle Creek, MI. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Leta also was an accomplished artist. She was primarily a portrait painter so most of her paintings are in the hands of those who commissioned them. She was an avid reader as well. Leta traveled through Europe, Canada and the United States. She lived in Wisconsin, Michigan, and California.
Leta leaves behind sons, Leigh (Francine) and Lyle (Olya); daughter, Lisabeth (Kevin); 6 grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Patrick, James, Katya, and Anya; 2 great grandchildren, Arlo and Adela.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville, WI. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville, WI. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
