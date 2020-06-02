October 21, 1957 - May 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lola A. Williams, age 62, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Janesville on October 21, 1957, the oldest daughter of 5 children born to Dale Starks and Lois (Maerz) Starks Robinson. She graduated from Craig High School in 1976. Lola worked at several jobs over the years and was proud of the work she did to help people find meaningful, sustainable, jobs while working with the Southwest and Rock County Job Centers. She loved helping people learn to help themselves. She retired from this work in January 2018. Lola had a creative streak that she satisfied by making beautiful cross-stitch crafts, scrapbooks, and handmade greeting cards for friends and family. She enjoyed playing euchre at the senior center, as well as with her aunts in Green Bay. They would laugh and eat all weekend, feeling blessed to share special time together. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers were her favorite sports teams. She was always up for a "girl's weekend" away, a hot game of cribbage, a trip to the bingo hall, or a quiet walk together. Lola was the glue that held the family together. She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and hosted many family gatherings. She remembered birthdays, made the connections to keep people in touch, and took the initiative to watch over her parents.
Lola is survived by her best friend, partner, and caregiver, Steve Devlin; 2 children, Ariann (Paul) Morschauser and Benjamin (Wittnee Linsheid) Biggerstaff; 5 grandchildren, the special lights of her life: Caden, Hudson, and Nolan Morschauser, and Benson and Eysley Biggerstaff; mother, Lois Robinson; 3 siblings: Mark (Mary Davis) Starks, Linda (Dale Wisehart) Contreras, and Lisa (Rob) Heitzler; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Starks; infant sister, Marilyn; sister, Lori Coplien; grandparents: Frank and Mabel Starks, and Joseph and Mary Maerz; as well as several aunts, uncles, and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Rob Butz officiating. Memorial contributions are preferred to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2716 Marshall Ct., Madison, WI 53703. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand and said my place was ready in heaven far above and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's gates, I felt so much at home. When God looked down and smiled at me, "Welcome Home". So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.