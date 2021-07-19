August 2, 1937 - July 6, 2021
Saint Michael, MN - Lois A Welter, age 83, of St. Michael, Minnesota entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She passed peacefully with family by her side at J.A. Wedum Hospice.
She was born on August 2, 1937 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Her parents, Joseph & Thelma (Olson) Mattie. She attended LaCrosse Public Schools.
Lois married Reuben P. Oium on February 25, 1956 at Skogdalen Lutheran Church in Westby, Wisconsin. They resided in Janesville, Wisconsin and had two daughters, Linda and Rhonda. They were married 28 years until Reuben's death February 9, 1984. She married Harry Kope on October 7, 1989 in Janesville, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death July 5, 1997. Lois moved to St. Michael, Minnesota and married Leroy Welter June 26, 1999. He preceded her in death April 20, 2014. She lived the remainder of her life in St. Michael.
Lois enjoyed traveling. Her most notable trip was to Norway with her mother. She loved dancing and that is how she met her husband Reuben. She also enjoyed going out to eat, playing bingo, going to the movies and plays. She had a good sense of humor and kept it till the end.
She is survived by two daughters: Linda (Jim) Mackin and Rhonda Oium; a granddaughter: Savannah Bortner; cousins: Tommy (Debbie) Olson, Jimmy (Valerie) Olson, Bill (Tess) Olson, Holly (Fred) Kramer; special friends: Blake, Ruth, Ken, Roger, Rusty, Albertville Culvers workers who all knew Lois by name from frequent visits; and life-long friend, Elmae Holte.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Elmer & Haldis Olson; parents Joseph and Thelma Mattie; uncle Norman Olson; aunt Helen Olson; cousin Dorothy Nelson-Wison.
A Memorial Service for Lois Welter will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, 300 North Main Street, St. Michael, Minnesota. Pastor Kyle Sidlo will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22 two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Skogdalen Lutheran Church Cemetery in Westby, Wisconsin where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Reuben Oium.
The family would like to thank Sheri Johnson (her caregiver) who took such wonderful care of Lois and was a great advocate pertaining to her health these last several months. We also thank all her friends who visited, helped, and checked on her. It's those little things that make a difference, and you did! Lois always joked about needing a new body. We thank God, she has received just that and is probably dancing in heaven as we speak. Praising God!
Revelations 21:4 And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.
Arrangements for Lois Welter are by The Peterson Chapel-St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, St. Michael, Minnesota. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com