Lois Marie Guth

February 5, 2021
Evansville, WI - Lois M. (Schneider) Guth, age 94, of Evansville, WI, peacefully passed on February 5, 2021 at Oak Park Place, in Janesville, WI.
Lois was born on June 24, 1926 in Hudson, Illinois, the daughter of Mae (McKinney) and Louis Schneider. She married Robert E. Guth on April 12, 1947 in Bloomington, Illinois, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before Robert's passing in 2003. They farmed in Gridley, El Paso, and Stanford, Illinois, before moving to their home near Evansville in 1956. Lois and Robert farmed, and Lois also worked at H & R Block in Janesville as a tax preparer for 20 years. Lois and Robert were members of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville, and Lois enjoyed the Ladies Quilting and Bible Study groups. She assisted with the Center 4-H youth program as a general leader, and she was a volunteer for many years at The Creekside Place, Evansville, helping serve the noon lunch. Lois will be remembered for her positive attitude, her smiles and laughter, her caring ways and generosity, her quilts, her enjoyment of Friday night fish fries, her amazing caregiving of Robert, and her love for her family.
Surviving are three children, Bob (Linda) Guth, Evansville; Allan (Cindy) Guth, Evansville; and Judi (Don) Olson, Stevens Point, WI; four grandchildren, Becky (Brian) Hutchinson, Madison; Mike Guth (Crystal), Evansville; Erin (John) Jablonski, Weston; and Nikki (Jeremy) Olson, Evansville; 12 great grandchildren: Braeden, Bennett, Brynlee, Braxton, Blakely, Bryeson Hutchinson; George and Saige Jablonski; Rylan and Sawyer Guth; Reid and Boone Olson, three sister-in-laws, Polly Will (Normal), Alice Guth (Gridley) and Helen Guth (Normal), and many nieces and nephews and their children.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Mae, Gladys, and Louis; sisters LaVerne Park and Evelyn Serdar; Evelyn's sister, Irene Broy; her brother Roy Will; and her sister- and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Alvin Poppe, Emerson Guth, Duane Guth, Ron Broy, John Serdar, and Oren Park.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. Burial at Maple Hill Cemetery will be scheduled for a future date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Services in Evansville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at wardhurtley.com.
If you would like to share a memorial in Lois' honor, the family suggests gifts to The Creekside Place, 102 Maple Street, Evansville, WI; St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 South Third Street, Evansville, WI; The American Cancer Society; or a charity of the donor's choice.
Lois' family would like to thank the caring staff at The Heights, Evansville, and at Oak Park Place, Janesville, and Amy and the entire Heartland Hospice Care Team for their love and care during these last few months.
Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma: You will be forever in our hearts. May we all continue to share your caring ways and your "light" with the world. We love you.
