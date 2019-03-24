January 25, 1928 - March 7, 2019

Boulder, CO -- Lois M. Ketterhagen passed away peacefully in her home in Boulder, CO, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. She was 91 years old. Lois will be remembered for her positive attitude, zest for life, love of adventure and her fantastic cooking. She regularly walked the Wonderland Lake trails in Boulder with her stylish sunglasses, a straw hat and a warm smile. Described as a fashion diva with a heart of gold, she was adored and loved by all who knew her. She will be missed terribly by everyone whose lives she touched. Gracious and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Lois was born on January 25, 1928. Her parents were Fred and Viva Chamberlain. She attended schools in Whitewater, Wisconsin where she lived for 80 years. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, in Home Economics Education. Lois married Robert "Bob" Ketterhagen in 1952. She was elected to the Walworth County Register of Deeds position in 1972 and served in that role until her retirement in 1998. In 2008, Lois moved to Boulder, Colorado where she enjoyed daily walks, spending time with her family, traveling and creating a welcoming and beautiful community at her home.

Lois is survived by her two sisters, Delores Fenlon or Wisconsin, and Dorothy Millar of Illinois; and seven children: Kathy (Jeff) Meyer of Alabama, Thomas (Luz) Ketterhagen of Texas, Mary Jo (Bryan) Ketterhagen of California, Andrew (Karla) Ketterhagen of Wisconsin, Theresa Ketterhagen of California, Rob Ketterhagen of Colorado, Chris (Julie) Ketterhagen of Colorado. She is further survived by 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her sisters, Goldie Rhodes and Virginia Dyke; and her grandson, Tommy Ketterhagen.

Lois's sweet and joyful spirit will carry on in the lives of her family and many friends. She embraced entertaining and found a reason to celebrate the smallest news about someone or a daily event, and did so by throwing a party to show her support. To honor Lois, the family suggests cooking a fabulous meal and sharing it with loved ones. Donations in memory of Lois Ketterhagen can be made to the Whitewater Food Pantry, Whitewater Armory, 146 W. North Street, Whitewater WI 53190. (262) 473-5792. The family will be holding a private memorial.