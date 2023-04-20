Lois M. (Debroux) Coulthard

Janesville, WI - Lois M. Coulthard, age 72, passed away on April 17, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Fitchburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Antigo, WI on May 2, 1950, the daughter of Alphonse and Agnes (Meidl) Debroux. Lois was raised in Janesville and graduated from Craig Sr. High School in 1968. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and scrabble, camping and the Packers. Family reunions and get togethers were important. Her passion was writing, especially poetry. Lois retired from LeMans in 2020.
In addition to her mother Agnes Debroux, she is survived by her children: Jennifer (Josh) Schlieger and Tracy (Dave) Nereu; her grandchildren: Jacob Olivas, Bekkah (T.J.) McShane, James, Braelynn and Brielle Schlieger, Neenha (Julius) Horton, Taryn Brand, and Jaysen and Sylvonn Nereu; and seven great grandchildren. Lois is further survived by her siblings: Judy Haberman, Bernie Debroux, John (Jane) Debroux, Arleen (Jerry) Bier, Cecilia (Don) Hladky, Kathy (Ron) Raml, Nancy (Marty) Sloat, Roger (Kari) Debroux, Pat (Cindy) Debroux, Laurie (Travis) Sallee, Emily Debroux, Scott (Kirsten) Debroux, Steve Debroux, and Kris (Tim) Failes; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Alphonse Debroux, brothers Lenny and Larry Debroux, grandsons Scooter and Alexander Nereu, and in-laws Brad Adams and Barb Debroux.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Lois asks anyone in attendance to dress casually. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care and attention given to Lois.
