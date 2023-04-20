Lois M. (Debroux) Coulthard

May 2, 1950 - April 17, 2023

Janesville, WI - Lois M. Coulthard, age 72, passed away on April 17, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Fitchburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Antigo, WI on May 2, 1950, the daughter of Alphonse and Agnes (Meidl) Debroux. Lois was raised in Janesville and graduated from Craig Sr. High School in 1968. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and scrabble, camping and the Packers. Family reunions and get togethers were important. Her passion was writing, especially poetry. Lois retired from LeMans in 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Coulthard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.