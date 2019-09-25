July 17, 1942 - September 12, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Lois Kathryn Wolf, 77, a longtime Resident of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born July 17, 1942 to Philip and Ella (Tietz) Wolf in Chicago, IL. Lois was a longtime member of Como Community Church, and a former member of the Lake Como Women's Club.

Lois is survived by her sister, Eleanor Koval; nieces: Lynette (David) Zientek, Karen Kane, and Doreen (Tom) Mangelsdorf; nephews: Richard Koval, Kenneth, Jr., (Renee) Kane. Also survived by great nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Kane; and nephews, Steven Kane and Edmund Koval, Jr.

Visitation will be at Como Community Church on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral service will be at Noon, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Private Interment Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Como Community Church are appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wolf Family.

Special thanks to the wonderful people at Lakeland Health Care Center, and the "Special People" from St. Croix Hospice, for all the kindness and tender loving care they gave Lois.