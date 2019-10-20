November 10, 1932 - October 17, 2019

Delavan, WI -- On October 17, 2019, Lois Joann Lee, much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; passed away at the age of 86. Throughout her life, Lois was surrounded by loving family. She was born on November 10, 1932 in Elkhorn to Madora and Clarence Bellman. She graduated from Delavan High School in 1949. On December 29, 1967, she married the love of her life, Ellwood James Lee. Lois was a lifelong member of Delavan United Methodist Church. Lois was a well-known face at the Delavan, WI United States Post Office, having worked there for 40 years. Her love of people and naturally friendly nature made this a perfect career. Upon retirement in 2007, she was recognized by President Barack Obama for her many years of service. A lifelong resident of Delavan, Lois embodied the spirit of Wisconsin. On Friday nights she could be found at a local fish fry with family and friends. Most likely, she had an Old Fashioned in hand while laughing and reminiscing with those around her. Never one to miss a party or family gathering, her infectious laughter and warm smile were always a welcome addition no matter the occasion. Lois loved fiercely, and had a heart of gold. One could not have a conversation with her without hearing about how proud she was of her family. Of course, her families love and pride of her knew no bounds either.

Lois was adored by her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her, but the legacy she leaves behind is one that will carry her love and spirit onward. Lois is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ellwood; four daughters: Susan (Randy Schnick) Hirte, Teresa (Jim Perez) daCosta, Barbara (Louis) Decker, and Mickey Contreras; grandchildren: Jarred (Jamie) Penkalski, Jenna (Jordan) Thayer, Anita (Russell) Decker Breckenridge, Rebekah (Patrick) Bader, Zech (Sterling) Decker, Chad (Kristie) Maass, Summer (Rajan) Chadha, Taylor (Holly Stein) Quintanilla, Trent Quintanilla; great-grandchildren: Jana, Blair, Charlotte, Baer, Jack, Taylor, Andrew, Savannah, Addison, Bailey, Brody, and Bella; stepsons, Greg (Renea Ford) Hirte and Kurt (Candy) Hirte; stepgrandson, Tyler (Luci) Caffey; a sister, Marlys (Gene) Gallup; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Delavan United Methodist Church, 213 S. 2nd Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Mercy Hospice or Delavan United Methodist Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com