Lois Jean (Otto) Klug

October 18, 1928 - December 16, 2022 Barron, WI - Lois Jean Klug, age 94, of Poskin, formerly of Edgerton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
She was born October 18, 1928 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Raymond and Lillian (Barfknecht) Otto. Lois was married at Collingwood Church in Cumberland on September 8, 1951 to Albert Klug, who preceded her in death on March 24, 2020.
Lois retired from IKI in Edgerton where she worked many years. After retirement she and Albert moved back to the area where she grew up.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for over 30 years and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Edgerton.
Lois enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing and baking, especially at Christmas when she transported totes full of cookies to Edgerton to her family.
She was an avid bowler during her years in Edgerton.
Lois is survived by her 4 daughters, Colleen (Mike) Pospeschil of Edgerton, Robin (Bob) Morrison of Edgerton, Dawn (Don) Pearson of Janesville and Diane (Mike Peterson) Klug of Edgerton; son, Bill (Barb) Klug of Poskin; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Joan Church of Barron; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Otto of Barron and Louise Rardin of Minneapolis.
Besides her husband, Albert, Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice West, brother, Robert Otto and great-grandson, Kaleb Pearson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Salem Lutheran Church in Barron. A visitation will be held at 11:00 until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. A luncheon will follow at the church. The service will be live streamed on the Salem Lutheran Church facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.