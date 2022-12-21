Lois Jean (Otto) Klug

October 18, 1928 - December 16, 2022 Barron, WI - Lois Jean Klug, age 94, of Poskin, formerly of Edgerton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.

She was born October 18, 1928 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Raymond and Lillian (Barfknecht) Otto. Lois was married at Collingwood Church in Cumberland on September 8, 1951 to Albert Klug, who preceded her in death on March 24, 2020.